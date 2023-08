August 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Shivamogga police arrested a man on Sunday on charges of robbery and recovered ₹7.61 lakh from him.

A.S. Nithesh, 32, allegedly snatched the cash bag belonging to his employer, Hemanth Kumar, project manager of a drinking water project in Shivamogga, on July 29. Nithesh was working as driver for Hemanth Kumar

A case was registered with the Tunga Nagar police. The police traced him on Sunday and arrested him. The police recovered the cash and a mobile from him.

