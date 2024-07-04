Shivamogga police arrest four people

Shivamogga police have arrested four people, including two from Gajanur, near here, on charges of kidnapping a girl. The arrested are Prathap, Kiran Kumar, both from Chikkamagaluru and Abhishek and Manju of Gajanur.

A girl, a resident of Shivamogga, had been to visit Tunga Dam with her friend Prathap. They were accompanied by Prathap’s friend, Kiran Kumar. During their visit, Kiran allegedly misbehaved with the girl, warranting the intervention of the local people in Gajanur. The police are said to be making efforts to nab two more people, absconding.

As the local people intervened, both Prathap and Kiran ran away. However, they later informed the police that some local people had kidnapped the girl. The police searched for the girl throughout the night and she was found the next day.

The police registered the case. Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar told the media that the incident would be probed from all angles after recording the girl’s statement.