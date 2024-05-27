Shivamogga Police arrest five, recover areca worth over ₹8.19 lakh

Shivamogga Police have arrested a group of five people allegedly involved in the theft of areca and ginger and recovered valuables worth over ₹15.19 lakh from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Tukraj, 24, Hanumanthappa, 24, Rakesh, 20, Abishek, 20, and Shivakumar, 23. All are residents of Haraguvalli in Shikaripur taluk. The police of Sagar, Anandapura, Kargal, and Soraba police stations have successfully cracked eight theft cases by arresting five people.

G.K. Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, in a press conference on Monday, said that the group used to target the godowns, where the growers would store areca. A team would visit the place well in advance and loot the stock in goods carriers. “We have seized areca worth about ₹8.19 lakh, ₹50,000 in cash, and two vehicles used in the crime,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police appreciated the efforts of Gopalakrishna Naik T., Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sagar, Mahabaleshwara, Police Inspector, A.R. Mudinamani, PSI, and their staff members, including Sanaulla, Sheikh Firoz Ahmed, Ravi Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Gurubasavaraj, Girish, and others, in cracking the cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.