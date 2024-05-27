GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga Police arrest five, recover areca worth over ₹8.19 lakh

Published - May 27, 2024 08:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga Police arrested a gang of five people and recovered areca stolen by them.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Police have arrested a group of five people allegedly involved in the theft of areca and ginger and recovered valuables worth over ₹15.19 lakh from them.

The arrested are Tukraj, 24, Hanumanthappa, 24, Rakesh, 20, Abishek, 20, and Shivakumar, 23. All are residents of Haraguvalli in Shikaripur taluk. The police of Sagar, Anandapura, Kargal, and Soraba police stations have successfully cracked eight theft cases by arresting five people.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar held a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday. The police arrested a gang of five people and recovered stolen areca.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

G.K. Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga, in a press conference on Monday, said that the group used to target the godowns, where the growers would store areca. A team would visit the place well in advance and loot the stock in goods carriers. “We have seized areca worth about ₹8.19 lakh, ₹50,000 in cash, and two vehicles used in the crime,” he said.

The Superintendent of Police appreciated the efforts of Gopalakrishna Naik T., Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sagar, Mahabaleshwara, Police Inspector, A.R. Mudinamani, PSI, and their staff members, including Sanaulla, Sheikh Firoz Ahmed, Ravi Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Gurubasavaraj, Girish, and others, in cracking the cases.

