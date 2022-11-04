Shivamogga police are making efforts to arrest Shariq, says ADGP Alok Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga police are making efforts to arrest Mohammed Shariq, who is suspected to have links with the Islamic State (ISIS), said Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order) in Shivamogga on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Alok Kumar said the Shivamogga police did the investigation and arrested Mohammed Yasin and Maj Muneer Ahmed and booked them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). “Another accused in the case, Mohammed Shariq, is absconding. The police are making efforts to arrest him. If it is delayed further, he might go abroad and escape from the police. I am here to review the progress of the case with the police”, he said.

Responding to a question, the officer said that the police would hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency after arresting Shariq. “This is our case, our police did the investigation. We will arrest Shariq and later hand it over to the NIA”, he said.

Shivamogga police arrested Mohammed Yasin and Maj Muneer Ahmed on September 19 this year on charges of having terror links and possessing explosives with an intention to damage public property.