Shivamogga police approach WhatsApp for Harsha’s call details

His phone has not been traced yet; two more arrested in connection with the murder

The Shivamogga police have contacted WhatsApp, an internet-based messaging application, to get details of calls Hindutva activist Harsha received on Sunday before he was murdered.

Naveen, one of Harsha’s friends, had spoken to a section of the media on Wednesday stating that two girls had called Harsha via WhatsApp minutes before he was attacked on Sunday. As the police have not been able to trace Harsha’s phone so far, they had no way to ascertain this information. The police, following media reports on Harsha’s friend’s statement, interrogated him and collected details.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad told The Hindu, “We have corresponded with WhatsApp and interviewed his friend. We may be able to find out who called him that day, soon,” the officer said.

According to Naveen, two girls had made a video call to Harsha seeking some help. They asked Harsha not to come by bike, but on foot. “Harsha did not know the girls who called him. We were four people together. As we were going towards Bharati Colony, Harsha sent us back to bring bikes. By the time we returned with bikes, he was attacked,” Naveen told the media. The video clip of his statement has gone viral.

On funeral procession

When asked if the police had registered cases against people, including RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who took part in the procession violating the prohibitory orders on Monday, Mr. Prasad told The Hindu that the Shivamogga tahsildar had given a complaint against 500-600 people for violating the Section 144 of Cr.PC on that day.

However, he did not specify if the names of the Minister and other elected representatives figure in the list of the accused mentioned along with the complaint.

Two more arrested

The Shivamogga police arrested two more people in connection with the murder of Harsha on Thursday. With this, the total number of people arrested has increased to 10.

The arrested are Abdul Roshan, 24, of Hosamane in Bhadravati and Jaffar Sadik alias Bhadri, 55, of Shivamogga. The police recovered two cars and a two-wheeler from the accused, said a press release issued by Mr. Prasad.

However, the reason why the accused attacked Harsha is not yet clear.