Shivamogga open fire at murder accused

Published - October 07, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga police opened fire at a person wanted in an attempt-to-murder case as he allegedly tried to escape after attacking a policeman in Tunga Nagar police station limits in the city on October 7, 2024, (Monday) morning.

The arrested, Ammu alias Habibulla, was an accused in the attempt-to-murder case reported on September 13, 2024. He allegedly attacked a businessman in the city on that day. A team of police was looking for him and when they learnt about his presence on the city outskirts, the members rushed to the place.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar stated that the accused tried to escape after attacking his staff. His conduct prompted police Inspector K.T. Gurney to open fire in self-defence, after repeated warnings.

Habibulla, a rowdy sheeter, has been facing six cases. He was imprisoned in 2020 for his involvement in a murder.

The injured have been shifted to McGann Hospital.

