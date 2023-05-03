ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga: One person convicted

May 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court, on Tuesday, convicted a person accused of harassing a minor girl after taking her nude pictures, sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment, and slapped him with a fine of ₹3.01 lakh.

The 24-year-old person from Shivamogga city harassed the girl in 2019. Based on the complaint filed by the girl, the Shivamogga Women Police Station registered the case under the POCSO Act. In the case, Abhay Prakash Somnal, a police inspector, filed the chargesheet. Sorajo, a woman head constable, assisted in the investigation.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Shivamogga pronounced the judgement. Public prosecutor Hariprasad represented the prosecution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US