Shivamogga: One person convicted

May 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

A Shivamogga court, on Tuesday, convicted a person accused of harassing a minor girl after taking her nude pictures, sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment, and slapped him with a fine of ₹3.01 lakh.

The 24-year-old person from Shivamogga city harassed the girl in 2019. Based on the complaint filed by the girl, the Shivamogga Women Police Station registered the case under the POCSO Act. In the case, Abhay Prakash Somnal, a police inspector, filed the chargesheet. Sorajo, a woman head constable, assisted in the investigation.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Shivamogga pronounced the judgement. Public prosecutor Hariprasad represented the prosecution.