HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga: One person convicted

May 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A Shivamogga court, on Tuesday, convicted a person accused of harassing a minor girl after taking her nude pictures, sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment, and slapped him with a fine of ₹3.01 lakh.

The 24-year-old person from Shivamogga city harassed the girl in 2019. Based on the complaint filed by the girl, the Shivamogga Women Police Station registered the case under the POCSO Act. In the case, Abhay Prakash Somnal, a police inspector, filed the chargesheet. Sorajo, a woman head constable, assisted in the investigation.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Shivamogga pronounced the judgement. Public prosecutor Hariprasad represented the prosecution.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.