Shivamogga murder: Six people arrested so far

Muslim women walk through a deserted market after Section 144 was imposed amid tension in the town over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist, in Shivamogga, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The number of people arrested so far in connection with the murder of Harsha, 28, has gone up to six. However, the actual reason for the murder is not yet known.

Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, on Tuesday, said Mohammed Khasif, 30, and Syed Nadim, 20, were arrested on Monday. Four people were arrested on Tuesday. They are Rihan Sharief, 22, Asif Ulla Khan, 22, Abdul Afan, 21 and Nihan, 21. They are all residents of Clark Pet in the city. They were arrested in Bengaluru. Harsha was murdered near Bharati Colony on Sunday night.

The officer said Khasif was the main accused in the case. Under his leadership, Asif Ulla Khan, Rihan Sharief and Nihan attacked Harsha. The remaining had helped the others.

The SP said the police had taken 12 people into custody and among them, six had been arrested. So far, the reason for the murder was not known. It would come out during the interrogation, he said.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Sericulture and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, said that the prime accused Khasif had a rivalry with Harsha and that could be the reason for the murder.

Damaged vehicles

The SP said that there were 19 incidents of damaging vehicles during the violence in the city. As many as eight cases had been registered so far. Besides this, three cases related to causing damage to houses had been registered. As many as eight people were injured in the incidents, he added

Meanwhile, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. has said the prohibitory orders would be in place in Shivamogga city up to Friday morning and schools and colleges would remain closed till then.