Shivamogga murder: Police get 11-day custody of accused

Ban orders to continue in the city till Monday, but shops can open

Ban orders to continue in the city till Monday, but shops can open

The Shivamogga police have got 11-day custody of the 10 people arrested so far in connection with the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha. A Shivamogga court on Friday remanded them in police custody, Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad informed the media. The police had sought the custody of the accused for further investigation into the murder.

Meanwhile, the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner (DC) has extended the prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city limits till 9 a.m. on February 28. However, shops are allowed to do business between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The administration would take a call on opening education institutions from February 28 after assessing the situation. The DC has appealed to the public not to heed to rumours and cooperate with the administration in restoring peace and normality in Shivamogga.

The administration had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC following the murder of Harsha on February 20 night. While his body was being taken in a procession for the final rites, violence broke out in many places in the city, prompting the administration to declare a holiday for schools and colleges.

Representatives of the chambers of commerce and industries, and street vendors had appealed to the administration to relax prohibitory orders so that they could open their establishments.