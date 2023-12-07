Shivamogga MP to invite Nitin Gadkari for inauguration of flyover

December 07, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said he will meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways soon and invite him to inaugurate the Vidya Nagar flyover in the city.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Raghavendra said the flyover inauguration would be held either in the first or second week of January. The Union Minister’s visit to the district would speed up other major works, including the construction of the Sigandur bridge across the Sharavathi backwaters.

“The project should have been completed by this December. However, it had been delayed due to technical reasons. The work gets affected if the water level goes up as well as when it goes down. The materials have to be carried on water. The work may be completed by next December,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra said he was giving attention to the upgradation of the AIR station and the installation of BSNL towers in rural areas. “If the AIR station is strengthened, its reach will increase. Similarly, I am trying to ensure at least 100 new BSNL towers are installed before the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Answering a question, the Lok Sabha member said the State government should release its share of relief to the farmers hit by drought without waiting for the Central Government’s share. “In the past, when B.S. Yediyurappa was the CM, he extended relief without waiting for the Centre’s response. Similarly, the State Government should act. The distribution of ₹ 1,000 to farmers will not serve any purpose,” he said.