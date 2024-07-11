Shivamogga MP to flag off rerouted train connecting Shivamogga to Chennai

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra will flag off the extended and rerouted train (12692) connecting Shivamogga and Chennai on Saturday, June 13 at 5 p.m.

South Western Railway has rerouted and extended the service of weekly train – 12691/92 MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to Sri Sathya Sai Prashanti Nilayam up to Shivamogga. The weekly train will start from Shivamogga.

The weekly train (12691) will depart MGR Chennai on Friday at 11.30 p.m. and reach Shivamogga next day, Saturday, at 12.20 p.m. On its return, the train will leave Shivamogga at 5.15 p.m. on Saturday and reach Chennai at 4.55 a.m. on Sunday.

The train will have stoppages at Shivamogga Town, Bhadravathi, Tarikere, Kadur, Birur, Arasikere, Tiptur, Tumkur, SMVT Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapete, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Sholinghur, Arakkonam, Perambur, and MGR Chennai Central station. The train will have 22 coaches, according to a press release issued by Mysuru division of South Western Railway.