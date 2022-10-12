Shivamogga MP shares his experience of online fraud

The Hindu Bureau Hassan:
October 12, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said he had lost some money to an online scam. A criminal had siphoned off ₹16 lakh from his bank account.

He shared this experience with the gathering at a programme on digital payments organised by the district administration in Shikaripur on Wednesday. A few months ago the amount from his bank account meant for financial transactions of an engineering college run by his family in Shivamogga was transferred to an unknown account.

“I had not transferred the amount. Later, I informed the police and filed a case. The police did find out that a person sitting in Mumbai had taken the money. He was arrested. Because of my case, many people got their money back”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to the public not to share the one-time password with unknown people and also said no bank officials would call customers to get the OTPs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Senior bank officials were present at the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app