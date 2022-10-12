Shivamogga MP shares his experience of online fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said he had lost some money to an online scam. A criminal had siphoned off ₹16 lakh from his bank account.

He shared this experience with the gathering at a programme on digital payments organised by the district administration in Shikaripur on Wednesday. A few months ago the amount from his bank account meant for financial transactions of an engineering college run by his family in Shivamogga was transferred to an unknown account.

“I had not transferred the amount. Later, I informed the police and filed a case. The police did find out that a person sitting in Mumbai had taken the money. He was arrested. Because of my case, many people got their money back”, he said.

He appealed to the public not to share the one-time password with unknown people and also said no bank officials would call customers to get the OTPs.

Senior bank officials were present at the programme.