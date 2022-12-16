Shivamogga MP meets Finance Minister, appeals for rejuvenation of VISP

December 16, 2022 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, on Thursday, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman in Delhi and appealed to her to take steps for the rejuvenation of Visvesaraya Iron and Steel Plant at Bhadravati by investing funds through the Steel Authority of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghavendra, who is taking part in the Parliament session, met the Minister and thanked her for terminating the strategic disinvestment process of VISP at Bhadravathi. And, he insisted that the plant be rejuvenated with investment through the SAIL, considering the workforce available.

VISP Workers Union president J.Jagadish was also present on the occasion. The workers have been demanding the rejuvenation of the plant, set up by Wadiyars of Mysuru in 1923. At one point the plant had over 13,000 employees and it produced 2.2 lakh tonnes of hot metal per year. In recent years, production came down drastically, prompting the Centre to go for disinvestment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At present, there are 280 permanent employees and 1,340 labourers on temporary basis are working.

The Cabinet had given clearance for strategic disinvestment of VISP in October 2016. An expression of interest (EOI) was issued on July 4, 2019. The disinvestment was annulled with a notification on October 12, this year due to insufficient bidder interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US