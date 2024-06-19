Shivamogga MP-elect Raghavendra holds meeting with officers on railway projects

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member-elect B.Y. Raghavendra, on Wednesday, instructed officers of Shivamogga district administration to complete the acquisition of the land required for the Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway line.

He held a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Railways and the Shivamogga district administration over pending railway projects.

The State government would acquire the land and bear 50% of the total project cost. The cooperation of the State government had been significant both during Yediyurappa’s rule and the present rule of Siddaramaiah. “The State government has released the amount required for the project. The officers have to ensure the land is acquired and the land owners get compensation without any delay,” he said.

The new railway line required 562 acres of land between Shivamogga and Shikaripur. The district administration had already handed over 421 acres to the railways for the work. However, there had been issues with regard to seven acres of private land and officers informed the MP.

Mr. Raghavendra expressed disappointment over the delay in acquiring land for the second phase of the project. He also inquired about the status of the construction of railway overbridges and underpasses in the constituency.

