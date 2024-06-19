GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga MP-elect Raghavendra holds meeting with officers on railway projects

Published - June 19, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga MP-elect B.Y. Raghavendra holding a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

Shivamogga MP-elect B.Y. Raghavendra holding a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member-elect B.Y. Raghavendra, on Wednesday, instructed officers of Shivamogga district administration to complete the acquisition of the land required for the Shivamogga-Shikaripur-Ranebennur railway line.

He held a meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Railways and the Shivamogga district administration over pending railway projects.

The State government would acquire the land and bear 50% of the total project cost. The cooperation of the State government had been significant both during Yediyurappa’s rule and the present rule of Siddaramaiah. “The State government has released the amount required for the project. The officers have to ensure the land is acquired and the land owners get compensation without any delay,” he said.

The new railway line required 562 acres of land between Shivamogga and Shikaripur. The district administration had already handed over 421 acres to the railways for the work. However, there had been issues with regard to seven acres of private land and officers informed the MP.

Mr. Raghavendra expressed disappointment over the delay in acquiring land for the second phase of the project. He also inquired about the status of the construction of railway overbridges and underpasses in the constituency.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.