ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra claims SAIL board has decided to revive VISP in Bhadravati

August 01, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

SAIL Board on Tuesday took the decision to restart production activity in VISP. This decision has brought a smile back to the faces of employees

The Hindu Bureau

The Visvesaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) in Bhadravati was set up on January 18, 1918, by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of the Mysuru princely state as Mysore Wood Distillation and Iron Works. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has decided to resume production at the Visvesaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) in Bhadravati, in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, cheering up employees who have been seeking revival of the unit.

In a press release on August 1, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra informed mediapersons that the SAIL board met on August 1. The board decided to resume bar-mill operations on August 10. The primary mill would start functioning in due course.

According to Mr. Raghavendra, the SAIL arrived at this decision following instructions from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. “This happened because of repeated meetings with the Ministers and officials concerned. I thank the Union Government for the decision,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He exuded confidence that, in the coming days, the plant would get all the required support, and would regain its past glory.

On January 16 this year, the SAIL board decided to close its Bhadravati unit. This came as a shock to 211 permanent employees and 1,340 workers recruited on contract basis. Since then, workers of the unit and the people of Bhadravati have staged a series of protests opposing the decision.

H.G. Suresh, president of the Association of Contract Workers, said, “Today is the 195th day of our protest. We received the good news about the start of production work. This is the first step towards success. However, we will continue the protest until we get a permanent solution to the problem.”

Following the decision to close the unit, employees were engaged in maintenance of the machinery. Contract workers were assigned work for 13 to 20 days in a month.

J. Jagadish, president of the VISL Workers’ Association, said that the board’s decision had renewed the hope of employees. “The board’s decision has been communicated to the employees. We are happy. I hope, gradually, all the units will start production,” he said. Equipment for starting the primary mill would have to be procured from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh.

The VISP was set up on January 18, 1918, by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of the Mysuru princely state as Mysore Wood Distillation and Iron Works. The production of pig iron began in 1923. Mild steel production started in 1936.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US