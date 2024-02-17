ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga MP appeals Railway Minister to probe death of woman on board and ensure safety of women passengers

February 17, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, to hold an inquiry into the death of Annapurna Ranade on board the Talaguppa Mysuru Express train.

Mr. Raghavendra, in his letter recently, said that the 49-year-old lady was travelling by train on January 30. She was found dead on the railway track at Hirehalli in Tumakuru district the next day. The death had left the railway passengers shocked. They had been worried about the safety of the female passengers on the train.

He appealed to the minister to hold the inquiry and ensure safety for the passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US