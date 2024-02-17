GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga MP appeals Railway Minister to probe death of woman on board and ensure safety of women passengers

February 17, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has written to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, to hold an inquiry into the death of Annapurna Ranade on board the Talaguppa Mysuru Express train.

Mr. Raghavendra, in his letter recently, said that the 49-year-old lady was travelling by train on January 30. She was found dead on the railway track at Hirehalli in Tumakuru district the next day. The death had left the railway passengers shocked. They had been worried about the safety of the female passengers on the train.

He appealed to the minister to hold the inquiry and ensure safety for the passengers.

