Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa writes to Jagadish Shettar, asks him to reconsider his decision to join Congress

April 17, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga MLA K.S. Eshwarappa is curious to know what BJP veteran’s reaction would be if the Congress came to power and withdrew anti-cow slaughter law

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa flanked by senior BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and K.S. Eshwarappa. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Expressing disappointment over former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar joining the Congress, his long-time colleague and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has appealed to him to reconsider his decision and return to the BJP.

Addressing a media conference in Shivamogga on April 17, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had written an open letter to Mr. Shettar to convey his disappointment. “I have nothing to comment about those who joined the BJP from other parties and quit the party for political power. But, Mr Shettar has been with the party for decades. His family has been associated with the party’s ideology. His father was also with the party. The party looked after him very well. He enjoyed all positions. I never anticipated that he would quit the party for power,” he said.

He was curious to know how Mr Shettar would react if at all the Congress party came to power and withdrew the anti-conversion law and the anti-cow slaughter law, which were introduced by the BJP.

“When the bills are placed for vote in the Assembly, what would be his reaction? Will he accept the Congress withdrawing cases filed against activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) and such other organisations?”

Mr. Eshwarappa said the party high command had asked him and Mr Shettar to retire from electoral politics. “I sent my letter resigning from poll politics within 10 minutes of receiving the call. Later, I called Mr Shettar, who had also received a similar call. I did not expect that he would join the Congress,” he said.

