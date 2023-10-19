Shivamogga MLA criticises State govt. for allowing Mahisha Dasara

October 19, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa has criticised the State government for allowing Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru and called it an anti-Hindu event.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Channabasappa said the State government should not have allowed Mahisha Dasra in Mysuru. “The government stopped devotees from visiting Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The government has been taking decisions that expose its anti-Hindu character. Where was the need for allowing Mahisha Dasara in Mysuru? Now, some people are attempting to hold similar events in other places,” he said.

Referring to Shivamogga Police action to stop Srirama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik from visiting Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga, Mr. Channbasappa said the government had been stopping Hindutva leaders from visiting the Hindu families affected by the violence. However, the government had allowed writer K.S. Bhagavan to go ahead with his objectionable speeches.

When his attention was drawn to incidents when the previous BJP government also stopped Muthalik from visiting several places, Mr. Channabasappa maintained that there was no need to stop visiting Ragi Gudda locality.

