HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga MLA criticises State govt. for allowing Mahisha Dasara

October 19, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa has criticised the State government for allowing Mahisha Dasara celebrations in Mysuru and called it an anti-Hindu event.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Channabasappa said the State government should not have allowed Mahisha Dasra in Mysuru. “The government stopped devotees from visiting Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The government has been taking decisions that expose its anti-Hindu character. Where was the need for allowing Mahisha Dasara in Mysuru? Now, some people are attempting to hold similar events in other places,” he said.

Referring to Shivamogga Police action to stop Srirama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik from visiting Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga, Mr. Channbasappa said the government had been stopping Hindutva leaders from visiting the Hindu families affected by the violence. However, the government had allowed writer K.S. Bhagavan to go ahead with his objectionable speeches.

When his attention was drawn to incidents when the previous BJP government also stopped Muthalik from visiting several places, Mr. Channabasappa maintained that there was no need to stop visiting Ragi Gudda locality.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.