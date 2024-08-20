GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga MLA comes down heavily on State govt. for cancelling funds for construction of community halls, hostels for backward classes

Published - August 20, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa of the BJP has come down heavily on the State government for cancelling orders that granted ₹312.13 crore for construction of 1,093 structures that include community halls and hostels.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Channabasappa said the Department of Backward Classes Welfare issued an order on July 16 cancelling the grants. “The money was meant for constructing community halls and hostels for people belonging to backward classes. This decision is not expected from a government led by the Chief Minister, who claims to be the leader of backward classes. It shows the government has no funds for development,” he said.

The previous government had sanctioned funds for the structures in the financial year 2022-23 and before. The order states that the funds were granted for 1,093 structures without earmarking them in the Budget. The MLA said the BJP would fight on behalf of the backward classes and ensure they get justice on this issue.

On the alleged MUDA scam, Mr. Channabasappa urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to face prosecution after resigning. The Congress party leaders and workers had been protesting against the Governor, and that would amount to showing disrespect to the Indian Constitution. “If Mr. Siddaramaiah claims he has not done anything wrong, let him face inquiry and come out clean,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.