Shivamogga MLA comes down heavily on State govt. for cancelling funds for construction of community halls, hostels for backward classes

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa of the BJP has come down heavily on the State government for cancelling orders that granted ₹312.13 crore for construction of 1,093 structures that include community halls and hostels.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Channabasappa said the Department of Backward Classes Welfare issued an order on July 16 cancelling the grants. “The money was meant for constructing community halls and hostels for people belonging to backward classes. This decision is not expected from a government led by the Chief Minister, who claims to be the leader of backward classes. It shows the government has no funds for development,” he said.

The previous government had sanctioned funds for the structures in the financial year 2022-23 and before. The order states that the funds were granted for 1,093 structures without earmarking them in the Budget. The MLA said the BJP would fight on behalf of the backward classes and ensure they get justice on this issue.

On the alleged MUDA scam, Mr. Channabasappa urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to face prosecution after resigning. The Congress party leaders and workers had been protesting against the Governor, and that would amount to showing disrespect to the Indian Constitution. “If Mr. Siddaramaiah claims he has not done anything wrong, let him face inquiry and come out clean,” he said.