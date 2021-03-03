Karnataka

Shivamogga mayoral polls on March 10

Elections to the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and four chairpersons of standing committees in Shivamogga City Corporation will be held at 1 p.m. on March 10.

Bengaluru Regional Commissioner Naveen Raj Singh has issued a notification in this regard. He will conduct the elections.

