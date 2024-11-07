 />
Shivamogga Lokayukta police arrest village accountant

Published - November 07, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Lokayukta Police, on Wednesday, arrested a village accountant while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 in the city from a villager for issuing a khata of his ancestral property.

The police trapped and arrested Sanjay Mohithe, village accountant of Shivamogga taluk kasaba hobli, while accepting a bribe from Munirange Gowda of Agasavalli Hosur, at his office near the old jail in the city.

Munirange Gowda wanted pauthi khata of his ancestral property at his village registered in the name of his grandfather. Sanjay Mohithe demanded a bribe of ₹25,000. Gowda, not willing to pay the bribe, filed the complaint with the Lokayukta Police.

The police conducted the trap and arrest procedures under the guidance of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Manjunath Choudhary, Police Inspector H.S. Suresh and their staff.

