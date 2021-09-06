Shivamogga felicitates hockey team coach

Members of the Shivamogga district administration with Ankita B.S., assistant coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, in Shivamogga on September 6, 2021.

06 September 2021 14:20 IST

The team finished fourth in the Olympics at Tokyo

Shivamogga district administration felicitated Ankita B.S., assistant coach of the Indian women’s hockey team which finished fourth in the Olympics at Tokyo, in Shivamogga on September 6. Ankita is a native of Shivamogga.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar felicitated her in his office in the presence of other senior officers, including Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L. Vaishali. Mr. Shivakumar said, “We are happy that Ankita, a native of Shivamogga, was part of the team as a coach. We all wish women’s hockey team perform well in the future events.”

Ankita said she was proud to be identified with Shivamogga. “The achievement of our team has made people speak about hockey. We have many talented players. They all need proper training to win medals at international events,” she said. She stressed on the need for a well-planned hockey stadium to nurture local talent.