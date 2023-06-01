HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga farmers stage protest in support of agitating wrestlers

Under the leadership of KRRS state president H.R. Basavarajappa, the protesters, demanded the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan, who had been facing allegations of sexually harassing the wrestlers

June 01, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers staged a protest, in support of wrestler on protest in Delhi, in Shivamogga on Thursday, June 1.

Farmers staged a protest, in support of wrestler on protest in Delhi, in Shivamogga on Thursday, June 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga unit of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, on Thursday, June 1, staged a protest in Shivamogga, expressing solidarity with wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan in Delhi.

Under the leadership of KRRS state president H.R. Basavarajappa, the protesters, demanded the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan, who had been facing allegations of sexually harassing the wrestlers. The women wrestlers had been protesting in Delhi for the last 40 days. 

The protest was held in response to Samyukta Kissan Morcha’s call to hold protests across the country in support of the wrestlers. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

KRRS leaders Hittur Raju, T.M. Chandrappa, E.B. Jagadish and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.