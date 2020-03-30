Shivamogga farmer succumbs to KFD

A 65-year-old farmer from Hosabeedu village in Tirthahalli taluk died due to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), also known as monkey fever, at a private hospital at Manipal in Udupi district on Monday.

He is the fourth person from Shivamogga district who has succumbed to KFD, a tick-borne viral disease, since January 1. The deceased was suffering from high fever, ache in joints, and bleeding in noses and gums, the symptoms of KFD.

He was initially admitted to JC government hospital in Tirthahalli town. His blood samples tested positive for KFD on March 22. On March 23, he was shifted to the hospital in Manipal.

Ashoka M.V., Tirthahalli Taluk Health Officer, told The Hindu that on Sunday, the health condition of the patient worsened. He failed to respond to the treatment and died on Monday at 9.30 a.m. The victim contracted KFD though he was vaccinated.

As many as 124 positive cases of KFD are reported in Shivamogga district since January 1 that includes 101 cases from Tirthahalli taluk and 23 cases from Sagar taluk.