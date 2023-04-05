Shivamogga district witnesses increase in COVID-19 cases

April 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Shivamogga

The number of COVID-19 has gone up in Shivamogga district in the last two weeks, forcing the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department to take necessary measures, including making wearing face masks compulsory and increasing the number of tests per day.

According to the officers of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the number of cases reported daily in the middle of March was in the single digits. However, now it has gone up to 40 to 45 a day. The positivity rate in the district has gone up to 9.5%, which is above the State average of 3.7%. On Wednesday, there were 179 active cases, and of them, four had been hospitalised. The remaining are in home isolation.

Four deaths

As of Wednesday, April 5, 47 fresh cases were reported. So far this year, four people, including two children, have died. The officers said that those who died had other serious health complications, and the COVID-19 was found incidentally.

District Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli told The Hindu that the hospital staff had been asked to wear face masks compulsorily. Similarly, those visiting the hospital had been asked to wear face masks. Besides that, the department has been increasing the number of tests per day. “The daily target of tests for the district is 350. We are conducting more than 500 tests a day,” he said.

The officers have instructed their staff at the primary health centres and community health centres to increase the number of tests. The field staff have been instructed to spread awareness about the measures necessary to avoid infection at public events.