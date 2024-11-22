ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga district unit of BJP stage protest over waqf property row

Published - November 22, 2024 07:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders staged a protest in Shivamogga over waqf properties row on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district unit of the BJP staged a protest on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday over waqf land issue. Besides workers of the party, a few seers participated in the protest.

The workers raised slogans against the Congress government and Minister for Waqf Zameer Ahmed Khan. They alleged that the waqf board was attempting to take over land that belonged to farmers and religious institutions in the State.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, speaking on the occasion, said the waqf properties had been on the rise over the years. Due to the appeasement politics of the Congress, their properties increased. “The Central government is bringing in an amendment to set it right. I am hopeful that the amendment bill will be passed in the coming session of parliament with the approval of all non-Congress parties, he said.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa said people of Karnataka will not forgive the State government for allowing the waqf board to take over properties belonging to farmers. The farmers had been angry with the government. In Shivamogga town, many prime properties had been shown as waqf properties, he alleged.

