Shivamogga district BJP president defends BJP’s promise of free LPG cylinders, milk in manifesto

May 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

T.D. Megharaj, president of the Shivamogga district unit of BJP, has defended the party’s promises to provide three LPG cylinders for free a year and half a litre of milk a day for families below the poverty line.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Megharaj said the schemes announced in the party’s manifesto were meant to help the poor. “There are many families who have difficulty procuring half a litre of milk a day. The BJP has included programmes keeping those in mind,” he said.

When asked about the free cylinders only being available during Hindu festivals - Ugadi, Ganesha Chaturthi, and Deepavali - Mr. Megharaj said the scheme was meant for people of all communities. “It is not limited to only Hindus. All the families below the poverty line will benefit. We are not discriminating on the lines of religion,” he said.

Talking about Atal Ahara Kendra in all wards in the corporation limits, he said the programme was intended to provide quality food to people at affordable prices. When asked why the Indira Canteen programme was not strengthened during the BJP rule in the State, he said there was a loot of money in the name of Indira Canteens. “By selling 30–40 plates of food a day, the contractors were claiming bills for hundreds of plates. I personally inquired about this in Sagar town. We will implement the Atal Ahara Kendra scheme with no room for misuse,” he said.

When asked why the BJP government could not take proper action if there was misuse of funds in Indira canteens, he did not give a clear reply.

Manifesto committee member Dhananjay Sarji, and former Mayor Sunita Annappa were present.

