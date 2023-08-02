HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga district BJP complains to Deputy Commissioner against police

August 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders meeting Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

BJP leaders meeting Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani in Shivamogga on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga

Shivamogga district unit of the BJP complained to Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani against the district police for registering a suo motu case against the party’s youth wing workers, who staged a protest during Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa’s visit to the city.

Shivamogga district BJP president T.D. Megharaj and other leaders met the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday and submitted their memorandum. They alleged that the police were targeting BJP workers. “Our workers neither assaulted anyone nor damaged public property. But the police filed suo motu case against the workers. The police did not show due respect to the legislators, who visited the police station to inquire about the incident,” he alleged.

During Mr. Bangarappa’s review meeting at the zilla panchayat auditorium on July 26, the BJP workers staged a protest condemning the withdrawal of lessons on freedom fighters from the school textbooks. The police had arrested the protesters.

Mr. Megharaj said the police did not book a case against the Congress workers, who staged a protest during the Governor’s speech at Kuvempu University convocation on July 22, under serious sections. “The police are discriminating against the BJP workers. This should be stopped. Otherwise, the BJP will launch a series of protests,” he said.

Former Minister Hartal Halappa said the police were creating records for externment of a few BJP workers for political reasons. “The police are taking action as per the instructions of Congress legislators,” he alleged.

MLA S.N. Channabasappa and other BJP leaders were present.

Related Topics

bjp / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.