Shivamogga district administration to maintain Sigandur temple accounts

The Shivamogga district administration will maintain the accounts of Sigandur Chowdeshwari Temple at Sigandur in Sagar taluk, said Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, on Thursday.

He spoke to presspersons after chairing a meeting of the advisory committee of the temple, constituted by the Shivamogga DC in the wake of the recent controversy over temple administration.

Both S. Ramappa, head of the trust, and Sheshagiri Bhat, chief priest, Mr. Eshwarappa said, would continue with their responsibilities as they had done all these years. The advisory committee had unanimously decided to instruct the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of Sagar sub-division to keep the accounts of the temple. “The officers will ensure devotees get receipts for their offerings. And, the officers will also keep the records of expenses incurred for the activities in the temple,” he said.

This was the first meeting of the committee and the members resolved to hold similar meetings at least once a month to review. “This is a temporary committee in the wake of certain developments in recent days. We will meet once a month and review the developments,” he said.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLA Hartal Halappa, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, Mr. Ramappa, and Mr. Bhat attended the meeting.