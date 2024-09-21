Shivamogga district administration makes arrangements for Id Milad procession

Shivamogga district administration has made special security arrangements in view of the Id Milad procession to be held in the city on Sunday.

The procession will start at Jamia Masjid at Gandhi Bazar and cover Nagappana Keri, Lashkar Mohalla, Old Barline Road, Pension Mohalla, Balraj Urs Road, Mahaveera Circle, Gopi Circle, Nehru Road, B.H. Road. Ashoka Circle. N.R. Road, Gurudeva Road, Clarkpet, Nurani Masjid, and conclude at Ameer Ahmed Circle.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has issued a notification issuing instructions on traffic movement on the day. He has prohibited movement of vehicles on all roads within 100 meters of the radius of the procession route. The heavy vehicles entering the city from Bhadravathi, Holehonnur, Honnali should take the by-pass route to reach their destination.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has deployed additional forces for security arrangements. Three additional Superintendents of Police, 25 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 60 police inspectors, 110 police sub-inspectors, 200 assistant sub-inspectors, and around 3,500 other police staff will be on duty. Besides that, the police will have five drone cameras and 100 videographers to keep a vigil on developments during the procession.

Mr. Mithun Kumar held a meeting with the police staff on Saturday and briefed them on their duties during the procession.

