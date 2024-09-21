GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga district administration makes arrangements for Id Milad procession

Published - September 21, 2024 07:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration has made special security arrangements in view of the Id Milad procession to be held in the city on Sunday.

The procession will start at Jamia Masjid at Gandhi Bazar and cover Nagappana Keri, Lashkar Mohalla, Old Barline Road, Pension Mohalla, Balraj Urs Road, Mahaveera Circle, Gopi Circle, Nehru Road, B.H. Road. Ashoka Circle. N.R. Road, Gurudeva Road, Clarkpet, Nurani Masjid, and conclude at Ameer Ahmed Circle.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has issued a notification issuing instructions on traffic movement on the day. He has prohibited movement of vehicles on all roads within 100 meters of the radius of the procession route. The heavy vehicles entering the city from Bhadravathi, Holehonnur, Honnali should take the by-pass route to reach their destination.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has deployed additional forces for security arrangements. Three additional Superintendents of Police, 25 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 60 police inspectors, 110 police sub-inspectors, 200 assistant sub-inspectors, and around 3,500 other police staff will be on duty. Besides that, the police will have five drone cameras and 100 videographers to keep a vigil on developments during the procession.

Mr. Mithun Kumar held a meeting with the police staff on Saturday and briefed them on their duties during the procession.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.