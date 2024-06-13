Shivamogga district administration holds peace meeting ahead of Bakrid

Officers of Shivamogga district administration, on Thursday, held a peace meeting with leaders of different communities in view of the Bakrid festival to be celebrated on June 18. The officers appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with religious fervour and ensure no untoward incident is reported.

Gurudatta Hegade, Deputy Commissioner, addressing the meeting said he would wish people of all communities join the celebration, expressing solidarity. The administration would extend cooperation for peaceful celebrations.

The officer suggested people be cautious while posting any statement or photograph about any information on social media platforms without verifying. “Publicising such content will not help society in any way other than provoking others. If anybody comes to know about an untoward incident, he or she should bring it to the attention of the administration. The leaders of the communities should take on this responsibility,” he said. He appealed to the elders in the communities to take the youth into confidence and ensure they do not get provoked by any incident.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said some miscreants take advantage of the situation by glorifying minor incidents. Leaders of the communities had to take responsibility in such situations and ensure nothing untoward was reported. The police had been holding mohalla-level meetings and beat committee meetings in sensitive areas.

The Superintendent of Police suggested that people inform the police whenever they learn about any untoward incident. The youths should be told not to upload any objectionable photos or videos on social media. “The police have identified people who disturbed peace in the last three years, they have been warned, and some have been sent out from the district after filing cases against them under the Goonda Act,” he said.

Shivamogga City Corporation commissioner Mayanna Gowda, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, Additional Superintendent of Police-2 A.G. Cariappa, and leaders of communities were present at the meeting.