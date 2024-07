The Shivamogga district administration has issued an alert to people residing downstream of Tunga dam, as the river has been in spate due to heavy rain.

The crest gates have been kept open as the dam is full. As of Tuesday morning, the inflow to the reservoir was 42,683 cusecs.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade visited the dam and collected information about the inflow. He also instructed officials on the measures necessary to ensure the safety of people residing close to the river path.

