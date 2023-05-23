Shivamogga DC tells officers to be prepared in case of floods during monsoon

May 23, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has instructed officers at the district level to take precautionary measures ahead of the monsoon. He conducted a meeting with officers through videoconference after attending a similar meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Selvamani told the officers to identify localities prone to floods and take measures to avoid such situations. Low-lying areas in urban localities should be identified in advance, and proper measures should be in place. He said the drains should be kept clean so that flooding in low-lying areas can be avoided.

He told the officers to open 24/7 control rooms at all taluk centres, and people should be cautioned in case of heavy rains. The Fire and Emergency Services and other agencies should be alerted about their requirements. “All taluks have boats that could be utilised in case of emergencies.” The officers should ensure the boats are in good condition, he said.

Similarly, he told the officers to take the necessary steps to avoid the spread of communicable diseases expected during the monsoon. All health centres should have sufficient stock of essential medicine, he said.

He suggested officers take immediate steps to clear traffic in case of tree-felling, restore electricity supply, and replace transformers, whenever necessary.

Shivamogga ZP CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, Additional DC S.S. Biradar and others were present.