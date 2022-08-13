Shivamogga DC interacts with villagers

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, on Thursday, visited Bhanakuli in Sagar and interacted with local residents about the lack of basic amenities. The officer assured the residents of Urulagallu village in the panchayat that he would stay at the village for a day in the coming days.

He visited the village in the wake of a recent protest by local residents over the alleged harassment of youths by the Forest Department officials on charges of cutting trees in the forest. Hundreds of people had taken out a march condemning the way the forest officials handled the issue.

Power supply

The DC listened to the problems of Urulagallu villagers. The hamlet of about 60 families has not got power supply in the last 60 years. Interestingly, the residents were the people who were shifted from their lands for the Sharavathi hydel power project. The children have to travel a long distance to reach the nearest school and anganwadi centre. Even after repeated demands, the village has not got a road.

Responding to the demands, the DC said that he would ensure basic amenities for the village. Though there were restrictions to lay roads in the forest areas, the government would explore all possibilities to ensure basic amenities for the residents, he said.

Forest dwellers

Regarding the grant of land for the forest dwellers, the DC said as per the law the residents had to present documents to prove their stay in the forest for 75 years. Admitting that furnishing old documents would be a difficult task, the DC said that elected representatives had sought amendments to the laws to help the forest dwellers.

The DC also assured the residents that he would take a report on harassment of the local youths by the forest officials.

Former Minister Kagodu Thimmappa, Sagar Block Congress president B.R. Jayanth, KPCC secretary Rajanandini, Janapara Horata Vedike president G.T. Satyanarayana, former president of Sagar Taluk Panchayat Mallikarjun Hakre and others were present.