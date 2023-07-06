Shivamogga DC instructs officers to take action against illegal sand extraction and quarries

July 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has directed the officers of the Forest Department to stop illegal sand mining activities reported in the forest areas of the district.

In a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Selvamani said his office received many complaints regarding illegal sand mining in the forest areas of Tirthahalli taluk. Similarly, there were complaints of illegal quarries of red clay bricks operating at Kogaru, Channgonda, and Bellandur in Sagar taluk. The officers should take immediate action against those involved in illegal activities.

Regarding Hosanagar taluk, he said there had been complaints of illegal sand mining and transportation. Several complaints had been registered by the Mines and Geology Department. The officers seized sand in some cases. However, illegal activities had been continuing, and officers should take proper action, he said.

SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests Shivashankar, RTO Shankarapa, and other officers were present at the meeting.