Shivamogga DC instructs officers to speed acquisition of land for road works

October 13, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani has instructed the officers to speed up the process of acquiring land required for works including the construction of highways, flyovers, railway work, and ring roads.

In a meeting with officers at his office in Shivamogga on Friday, the DC said the officers should interact with land owners and convince them to part with their land at the price fixed by the government. The delay in the acquisition of land would impact the execution of the work.

The widening of Chitradurga-Shivamogga (NH 13), the construction of the Talaguppa-Hosur Railway overbridge, and the outer ring road in Shikaripur were among the projects discussed in the meeting. The DC told the officers to complete the survey work on these projects before November 1.

The DC expressed disappointment over the delay in completing the railway over bridges at Vidya Nagara in Shivamogga and Kadadakatte in Bhadravathi. Early completion of the projects could help the public, he said.

DCF Prasanna Krishna, Assistant Commissioners Satyanarayana, Pallavi Sathenahalli, and others were present at the meeting.

