May 26, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani visited places vulnerable to flooding during the rains, and instructed officials to take measures to avoid such situations.

On May 26, he checked the drain at L.B.S. Nagar and instructed officials of the city corporation to clear the drain to enable free flow of water. Later, he inspected the drains at Sharavathi Nagar, Gopi Shetti Koppa, and neighbouring areas.

The DC advised officials ensure that the flow of rainwater is not stopped at any point, as was the case in the last few years, which led to inundation of residential areas in low-lying areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had checked the drains at Gurupura, Vidya Nagar and other residential areas on May 25. He was accompanied by officials of Shivamogga City Corporation and the Department of Minor Irrigation. Earlier on May 23, he had met the officials to discuss precautionary measures to avoid flooding during the monsoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT