Shivamogga DC holds peace meeting ahead of festivals

September 08, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Shivamogga

Senior officers of the Shivamogga district administration and elected representatives appealed to the public to ensure peaceful celebrations of Ganesha Chaturti and Id Milad.

They spoke at a peace meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani in Shivamogga on Friday. The officer said that the administration will take all measures necessary for the smooth conduct of the festivals. “The police keep a watch on the procession and install CCTV cameras along the route. The administration will take action against those who try to disturb peace,” he said.

The senior officers in the district had been instructed to stay put in the headquarters during the festival. The administration would not allow the placement of hoardings and posters in public places. And, as per the Supreme Court judgement, the use of DJ sets during the procession would not be allowed, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said that around 3,000 Ganesha idols, including 500 in Shivamogga city, would be installed in public places during the festival. In the meantime, the Id Milad procession would be taken out. “The public should seek permission from authorities. A single-window system will be in place to issue permissions,” he said.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa said both the Hindus and Muslims should celebrate the festival without any untoward incident.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, Shivamogga City Corporation commissioner Mayanna Gowda, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.