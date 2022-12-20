Shivamogga DC holds meeting with political party representatives

December 20, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R.Selvamani has said that 25,426 new applications seeking entry into the voters’ list were received and the final list would be released on January 5, 2023.

Speaking to the representatives of political parties in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Selvamani said the administration conducted a special drive to revise the voters’ list. Among the applications, 10,667 were from youths aged between 18 and 19. Besides that, 17,229 applications were related to change of address and deletion of names due to death.

The draft voters’ list was announced on November 9. Objections had been sought for the draft list. The objections would be disposed of by December 26 and the final list would be ready by January 5. However, receiving applications for entry into the voters’ list would continue up to the last date of filing nomination papers, after the election dates were declared.

Representatives of all political parties and senior officers were present at the meeting.