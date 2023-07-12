ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga DC holds meeting on stopping cultivation, consumption of ganja

July 12, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

R. Selvamani, Shivamogga DC, and G.K. Mithun Kumar, SP, holding a meeting with officers in Shivamogga district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has appealed to officers of all departments to join hands to stop the cultivation, transportation, sale, and consumption of ganja and banned drugs in the district.

In a meeting with senior officers of departments in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr. Selvamani said there had been incidents of ganja consumption and cultivation in the district. There was a need to spread awareness about the ill-effects of such drugs among the youth. “The departments should conduct programmes to spread awareness among the public. Similarly, students should be told about the health implications of consuming such drugs,” he said.

The meeting gained significance in the wake of recent incidents of ganja cultivation by medical students in the city. 

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli, and drug controller Veeresh Babu, and others attended the meeting.

