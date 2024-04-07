GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga DC clamps prohibitory orders around his office

April 07, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has issued prohibitory orders over a 100-meter radius around the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga between April 12 and April 22 in view of the Lok Sabha election. The prohibitory orders issued, as per Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973, will be in force from 6 a.m. on April 12 to 6 p.m. on April 22.

The notification for the election to Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat will be issued on April 12.

The nomination papers can be submitted until April 19. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on April 20 and the last day to withdraw the papers is April 22.

During this period, candidates and their supporters are allowed to enter the DC office premises only with a maximum of three vehicles. Only five people, including the candidate, are allowed into the DC’s office. Nobody is allowed to carry lethal weapons or hold processions on the premises.

