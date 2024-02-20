ADVERTISEMENT

Shivamogga DC clamps prohibitory orders around Bhadra canal

February 20, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973 in the 100-m radius of Bhadra canal and the river bank in Shivamogga district up to February 26.

Mr. Hegde took the decision to ensure the flow of Bhadra water to the canal’s tail-end area in Gadag and Haveri districts. He has banned lifting water from the canal, gathering five or more people, and carrying explosives or lethal weapons in the area.

As many as 20,000 pumpsets have been lifting water from the canal illegally, obstructing the flow of water to the tail-end beneficiaries of the Bhadra canal. As much as 1 tmcft of water was released for residents of Gadag and Haveri districts. However, it had not reached the districts so far.

In order to ensure the flow of Bhadra water to the tail-end, the DC issued the prohibitory orders on Tuesday.

