Shivamogga DC clamps prohibitory orders around Bhadra canal

February 20, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973 in the 100-m radius of Bhadra canal and the river bank in Shivamogga district up to February 26.

Mr. Hegde took the decision to ensure the flow of Bhadra water to the canal’s tail-end area in Gadag and Haveri districts. He has banned lifting water from the canal, gathering five or more people, and carrying explosives or lethal weapons in the area.

As many as 20,000 pumpsets have been lifting water from the canal illegally, obstructing the flow of water to the tail-end beneficiaries of the Bhadra canal. As much as 1 tmcft of water was released for residents of Gadag and Haveri districts. However, it had not reached the districts so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to ensure the flow of Bhadra water to the tail-end, the DC issued the prohibitory orders on Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.