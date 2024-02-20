GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga DC clamps prohibitory orders around Bhadra canal

February 20, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatt Hegde has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1973 in the 100-m radius of Bhadra canal and the river bank in Shivamogga district up to February 26.

Mr. Hegde took the decision to ensure the flow of Bhadra water to the canal’s tail-end area in Gadag and Haveri districts. He has banned lifting water from the canal, gathering five or more people, and carrying explosives or lethal weapons in the area.

As many as 20,000 pumpsets have been lifting water from the canal illegally, obstructing the flow of water to the tail-end beneficiaries of the Bhadra canal. As much as 1 tmcft of water was released for residents of Gadag and Haveri districts. However, it had not reached the districts so far.

In order to ensure the flow of Bhadra water to the tail-end, the DC issued the prohibitory orders on Tuesday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.