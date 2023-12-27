GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga DC appeals to graduates, diploma holders to apply for Yuva Nidhi

December 27, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani has appealed to eligible graduates and diploma holders to submit applications for financial allowance under the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner has said eligible candidates can submit applications online. Those who have completed 180 days after completing their courses and remain unemployed can apply through the Seva Sindhu portal.

The candidates who have completed degrees in 2022–23 get ₹3,000 a month, and the diploma holders get ₹1,500 a month. The students who are pursuing higher education—those who got jobs and those who self-employed after obtaining bank loans—are not eligible for the benefit, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with the principals of colleges. He told them to inform the students, who completed the courses earlier this year, about the scheme. He also suggested the involvement of placement officers in making the programme successful.

